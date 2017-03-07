Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A temporary car park in Farnborough, meant to last three years but still open after nine, looks set for a further extension.

The Kingsmoat pay and display car park, next to Farnborough Leisure Centre, was created in December 2007.

Rushmoor Borough Council granted temporary planning permission for the unused land to be turned into a car park with 58 spaces, as a three-year fix to ensure there was enough parking in the town.

At that time, it was expected parking would be lost in the nearby Queensmead car park during construction of the cinema complex, which ended up within the Kingsmead Shopping Centre.

However, the car park proved so popular with town centre shoppers and visitors to the library that the permission was extended in 2011 and 2014.

Members of RBC’s cabinet will be asked to approve another three-year extension from May, when they meet on Tuesday evening (March 7).

A report prepared for the cabinet said: “The car park remains very popular, particularly for customers that have mobility issues because they do not need to cross the busy highway to gain access to the town centre.”

The council’s development committee would need to grant permission for the car park to stay in use, following consultation with neighbours.

The car park attracts 79,000 visits a year and generates £60,000 for the council.