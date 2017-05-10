Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ten shops in Rushmoor served alcohol to under-aged teens in the latest test purchase operation, it has been revealed.

Licensing officers from Rushmoor Borough Council joined forces with Hampshire Police to test staff at 28 off-licenses in Aldershot and Farnborough in late April.

They were pleased to note that 18 shops passed the test, some of which had been working with the police and council to improve standards after failing in previous operations.

However, the remainder failed by selling alcohol to a 16-year-old girl or 17-year-old boy.

RBC’s licensing team and the police are now working with the businesses that failed, for example by offering training for staff and amending their licence conditions.

They could use more stringent precautions, requiring the shops to keep a log of alcohol purchase refusals and operate a policy of challenging customers who look under 25.

Following the latest operation, one seller was given a £90 fixed penalty notice because they had recently undertaken training with the council.

Two of the businesses caught this time had previously been caught selling alcohol to under-aged buyers earlier this year.

Test purchase operations were carried out in Aldershot and Farnborough in February, as well as in November and December last year.

They will have their licence conditions tightened up even further, which could include forcing the shop’s licence-holder to be present at all times when alcohol sales take place.

Any shops that fail spot checks a third time are likely to have their licence for selling alcohol reviewed and possibly revoked.

This was the case with The Station Corner Shop in Aldershot last year.

Qamer Yasin, RBC’s head of environmental health and housing, said: “It’s disappointing that more than a third of premises we tested failed the spot checks.

“At this stage, we will be working closely with them to make sure there is no repeat, so we will not be naming them.

“However, I want to emphasise that both the police and RBC will be watching these premises very closely.

“We will not hesitate to take further action if they do not make improvements.”