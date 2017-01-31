Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flooding could be prevented at 50 homes near Aldershot’s Manor Park, Thames Water engineers will tell Rushmoor councillors.

Aldershot is the focus of one of five studies being undertaken by Thames Water to find ways to protect more homes from sewer flooding.

Representatives of the utility firm will deliver a presentation at a meeting of Rushmoor Borough Council’s environment policy committee on Tuesday (January 31), explaining some of their ideas on how to tackle the problem.

One proposed scheme involves installing a so-called ‘sustainable drainage system’ in Manor Park. During heavy rains, this system would either allow excess water to drain away slowly through natural means or temporarily store it.

This would reduce the volume of water flowing into sewers at one time and therefore reduce the risk of the sewer network backing up, which is what causes sewage to flood into properties and the environment.

Thames Water estimates that such a system in Manor Park could protect around 50 properties in Crossways, Raglan Close and Pembury Place which have all been hit by sewer flooding in the past.

A spokesman for the firm said: “At the council meeting, we’ll be presenting them with potential solutions including using special landscaping in Manor Park to temporarily store excess rainwater and release it into the sewer system gradually.

“The problem is exacerbated where elevated water levels in the River Blackwater restrict discharge from the network.

“A range of options have been investigated to reduce the flooding in key areas in Aldershot. Preferred solutions have been identified and work is under way to assess feasibility.”