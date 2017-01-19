Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Education chiefs have confirmed that three schools in Aldershot will merge to create an ‘all-through’ school for ages four to 16.

Newport Junior School and The Connaught secondary school will be officially discontinued on April 9 and their buildings and facilities will become part of Belle Vue Infant School on April 10.

Councillor Peter Edgar, Hampshire County Council ’s executive member for education, said he had taken into account several factors in making the decision to give the go-ahead for the amalgamation .

The first is that The Connaught has a ‘track record of relatively weak educational performance over a number of years’ and Cllr Edgar said he felt that there were ‘insufficient indications that rapid and sustainable improvements are likely’ without intervention.

He explained that the secondary’s issues were ‘complex and interrelated’ but they included the fact that student numbers had been under capacity for several years and this was having a ‘significant negative impact’ on the school’s budget.

He added that the council’s preferred option to merge the three schools was ‘wholly supported’ by governors of Belle Vue and Newport and ‘reservedly supported’ by the governing body of The Connaught, while it also had the support of Rushmoor Borough Council .

“The significant challenges facing The Connaught of year-on-year poor performance, coupled with low pupil numbers and a restricted budget position, means major change is now needed,” Cllr Edgar said.

“The creation of an all-through school represents an emerging new approach to education that is demonstrating real success across the country.”

The announcement was made on Wednesday (January 18) afternoon.