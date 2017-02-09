Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tiny puppy has battled back from the brink of death after being found dumped alongside two dead puppies in a field near Odiham .

Poppy was around eight weeks old when she was found lifeless and struggling to breathe in North Warnborough .

Now RSPCA inspector Nicola Denham is hoping the story of Poppy, a Chihuahua cross, and that of a tiny one-eyed pug, will encourage people to do their research to try and stamp out irresponsible puppy breeders.

She said: “When I arrived I was greeted by a lethargic tan and white puppy not much bigger than my hand, whose chest I could feel rattling and her right eye was glued shut.”

Poppy was signed over into the care of the animal welfare charity, treated by a vet, and put on antibiotics but was not expected to survive the next 24 hours.

But with help from a foster carer from an RSPCA branch, who has now adopted her, Poppy proved she is a fighter and is now helping to raise awareness of unscrupulous puppy breeders.

Nicola added: “She is now thriving and has turned from a lethargic dying puppy to one that is a bit cheeky and doing all the things a puppy should do.

“This is the second puppy within a few months that I have taken into RSPCA care, the other being a sweet pug whose eye was left to ulcerate to the extent where it burst and she had to have her eye removed.

“No vet treatment had been sought and the pug was malnourished, most likely the runt of the litter with breeders oblivious to the care she needed.

“Thankfully she has also now recovered and been successfully re-homed.”

Nicola said she is seeing more and more puppies being dumped if they fall ill.

“The people who are breeding these puppies for profit just see pound signs - not living sentient beings that feel pain like we do.

“Puppy breeding for profit is huge. I have seen some of the conditions these dogs are being bred in and my heart breaks to think that people are not aware of what is really going on.

“I urge anyone concerned about conditions dogs are being bred in to contact us. It is illegal to let an animal suffer unnecessarily and withhold veterinary treatment. Anyone with information on puppies such as Poppy being dumped to die should get in touch.”

