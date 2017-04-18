Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tears of joy were tinged with sadness as Yateley finally welcomed brain tumour toddler Freddie Hunt back home over Easter.

The two-year-old was due to return from America on March 31 but that had to be put back as he was not well enough to fly.

However, the news everyone was waiting for came just after 2pm on Saturday (April 15) when mum Abby posted on the Together For Freddie Facebook page: “News is we’ve just landed in Heathrow, exhausted. Freddie hasn’t been well at all on plane.”

And unbeknown to the family, friends had joined forces to give the Hunt’s home and garden a makeover.

Posting on Facebook, Abby said: “Oh my god! Thank you, thank you, thank you. Garden looks amazing, house amazing.

"We are lucky after all. We are so happy to be home and so happy with our lovely home. Thank you, thank you, I’m so emotional.”

On Monday (April 17), Abby posted another thank you to those who had revamped the garden, cleaned the carpets and decorated the house.

'Lovely kind-hearted people'

“Not one of these people have said I did this or that, because they did it from their heart for us,” she said.

“To each and every person that was involved in this kind gesture, we thank you and will never forget coming home and doing a smile of happiness naturally, the first in a long time.

“We feel so lucky to be surrounded by such lovely kind hearted people. Proud to say we are from Yateley."

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

She continued: “We still have a massive journey ahead. But you will never know how you guys gave us strength to carry on.

"We felt your support when in USA and it made life a little easier in heart breaking times.”

The makeover drew an impressive response on the Facebook page. One person posted: “Yateley is awesome. So impressed with your community spirit. Priceless.”

Readmission

But there was some bad news on Tuesday (April 18) when Abby posted: “Freddie is being admitted to Frimley Park Hospital as he’s been so poorly since returning.”

One follower said: “Aww bless him. He’ll be in the best place, and not to far from home. Get well soon Freddie.”

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

Abby and husband David were relieved late last year when the community helped raise the £150,000 they needed to stay in America and get potentially life-saving proton beam therapy not available here.

But now they have been told the cost has spiralled to around £340,000.

Another campaign has been set up to help raise £250,000 and so far more than £135,000 has been donated by more than 5,200 people.

Visit Freddie's Just Giving page to donate to the cause .