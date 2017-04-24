Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yateley brain tumour toddler Freddie Hunt is finally out of Frimley Park Hospital as he begins his long road to recovery.

The two-year-old fighter was admitted to Frimley on April 18, just three days after landing back in the UK from America where he had potentially life-saving surgery, currently not available in this country.

Mum Abby said doctors ran lots of further tests on Freddie as he was “still really unwell” but he was eventually discharged on Friday (April 21).

Posting on the Together For Freddie Facebook page just after midday, Abby gave the news all of Yateley wanted to hear: “We are coming home! All in desperate need of sleep.

“He’s still really full of fluid retention. With his sickness he’s completely lost his stomach lining so we have to be careful for a while what we feed him.

“I’m sure we will probably see lots of F1 ward on and off over the next few months.

“Just happy for now to be taking a slightly better Freddie home for the first time in a while.

“Haven’t unpacked yet! Or even seen my mum and dad!”

Later in the afternoon Abby posted: “So happy to have my Freddie home.

“Thank you to all the staff and people that stopped to chat.

“Frimley Park treated Freddie so kind he was like royalty.

'Most amazing job'

“Nurses and doctors and all staff there do the hardest and most amazing job. No doubt we will see you all soon. I have every faith they will get him walking again.”

Freddie’s return was warmly welcomed by the Yateley community, with people calling it “fantastic”, “fabulous”, “brilliant” and “excellent” news.

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

One posted: “That’s wonderful news. Get home, lock the door and turn all phones off. Recover and relax together.”

Another said: “Great news! Hopefully things will just keep getting better now and Freddie will soon be running around again. Lovely to know that you are all safe home. Onwards and upwards for Freddie now.”

The words of encouragement drew a response from Abby.

She said: “Everyone saying thank you has made me want to share my thoughts.

“I have taken for granted smiling and laughing from the heart that I’ve recently noticed and thought ‘God, I’m laughing - this feels so good’.

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

“Something I thought I could always be was smiley and cheerful.

“We’ve all learnt so much from this “silver linings” but I thought I took nothing for granted.

“I’ve been that low that I’ve got in bed and wanted cry. But I don’t have time to cry or emotions to give on wasted things I can’t change because it’s wasting time crying.

'Don’t let life get you down'

“It’s my life and I can’t change it. Sleep time is more important and Freddie needs me strong next day.

“Don’t let life get you down, it’s too precious.”

Abby and husband David were relieved late last year when the community helped raise the £150,000 they needed to stay in America and get potentially life-saving proton beam therapy not available here.

But now they have been told the cost has spiralled to around £340,000.

Another campaign has been set up to help raise £250,000 and so far more than £135,000 has been donated by more than 5,200 people.

Visit Freddie's Just Giving page to donate to the cause .