The parents of Yateley brain tumour toddler Freddie Hunt are in shock after being told he may never walk again.

Nearly four months ago, on February 9, Freddie had part of a brain tumour removed in America as the potentially life-saving surgery is currently not available in this country.

The family returned home in April but since the surgery, Freddie - who turned three on Sunday (May 28) - has not been able to walk and suffers from severe swelling.

Now further tests at Frimley Park Hospital have revealed some worrying news.

Posting on the ‘Together for Freddie’ Facebook page on Friday (May 26), mum Abby told supporters: “Sorry for leaving you all wondering - I needed time to digest and regain a straight train of thought.

“The most important thing is no new tumours were found on the spine, so a relief on that front.

“With good news also comes some uncertainties. The scan showed quite a lot of fluid on the brain (which at some point will need to be removed I expect via a shunt or similar).

“That fluid has caused some damage to brain stem and other areas which leaves uncertainty to if he will ever walk again.

'Our battle continues'

“Although over night we’ve rationalised and we know his legs move, just not involuntary, so we’ve been referred to Great Ormond Street and our consultant said they will be able to look at the MRI and explain more.

“So yesterday we spent the evening with a wobbly lip and chin and lumps in our throats.

“Just got to remember without surgery he would of died.

“So our battle continues never to give up hope and we won’t.”

The Yateley community responded by sending their best wishes to Freddie and his family.

One posted: "Good news always comes with bad. But you've come so far and shown such strength. Keep your chins up, that boy is a fighter. Like you said, without surgery he wouldn't be here. We are all so thankful he is. Keep going Freddie, prove us all wrong."

Abby and husband David were relieved late last year when the community helped raise the £150,000 they needed to stay in America and get potentially life-saving proton beam therapy not available here.

But now they have been told the cost has spiralled to around £340,000.

Another campaign has been set up to help raise £250,000 and so far more than £135,000 has been donated by more than 5,200 people.

Visit Freddie's Just Giving page to donate to the cause .