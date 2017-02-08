Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yateley family has been hit with the devastating news that the costs of vital surgery in America for their cancer-stricken two-year-old son has more than doubled to £340,000.

Abby and David Hunt were relieved late last year when the community helped raise the £150,000 they needed to stay in America and get potentially life-saving proton beam therapy for their son Freddie.

But now they have been told the cost has spiralled.

However, the community has again rallied around and a JustGiving page was set up on Tuesday (January 31).

In just a week more than £107,000 had been raised by around 4,327 people, with parents saying that Yateley ‘is helping to save’ their son.

The page states: “As a lot of you know, we have been on a mission to raise as much as we can for little Freddie Hunt for life-threatening treatment, which can only be done in the USA.

“Abi and Dave, Freddie’s parents, were hit with a bombshell last night (January 30) with a bill for the first stage of treatment of £340,000 – that’s way, way over what they thought it would be.

“Freddie and family are flying out to America on Wednesday (February 1), with Freddie’s first operation taking place on February 9.

“We are asking from our hearts that everyone can once again come together as a community and help as much as they can to let our little Freddie be treated to save his life.

“This nightmare of a journey has now hit another level, one none of us thought would happen.

“We can’t thank you all enough for all you have done so far but please, please we need all your help more than ever now.”

Freddie’s dad David told the News & Mail on Monday: “We are in Phoenix, Arizona. As you know, our whole lives have been up in the air for a few months now but we are under the guidance of possibly the best children’s hospital in the world.

“We needed to go through a review to be accepted into the hospital, which was always going to be on January 30. Once we got our acceptance, we then received our estimate for the cost of Freddie’s first operation. It was like being knocked over.

“We hadn’t raised enough money and we were leaving in two days for America.

“So I set up credit card loans etc to make sure we could afford the first operation and told our huge support network our news.

“Once again our friends and Yateley got back into action, for which we as a family are eternally grateful.

“These people are the most amazing and genuine people in the world. They as a collective are helping us save our son. No words can ever say thank you enough.”

The massive fundraising campaign was kicked off when Abby asked the Yateley community to wish upon a star for her beloved son.

Fundraising events have included head shaves, cake sales, a fun run and celebrity football match.

Click here to donate.