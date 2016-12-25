Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major fundraising campaign to get vital brain tumour treatment for a Yateley toddler has ended the year on a massive high.

A children’s charity has added its weight to the Freddie Hunt appeal with a massive £10,000 donation.

The Chobham-based Children with Special Needs Foundation, run by Gordon and Ann Parris, heard about the family of two-year-old Freddie, who have been collecting donations to pay for possible lifesaving proton beam therapy in America.

The community rallied round and already more than £100,000 has been collected in just a short period of time.

Mr Parris said: “I heard about the Eagle Radio campaign for Freddie, so I sent an email to our committee about donating and they all said yes.

'Pleased we could help'

“We have helped about four or five children with cerebral palsy go to America for treatment but we have never helped anyone with a brain tumour. We are pleased we could help and it was great to see the money coming in so quickly, it was marvellous. A lot of the money was raised by the community, which is fantastic.

“Our charity is all about helping people and we try to donate something that makes a real difference, that’s what we like doing.”

Mr Parris visited the Hunt family on Wednesday (December 14) to hand over the bumper cheque.

“The Children With Special Needs Foundation were extremely pleased to be able to donate £10,000 to Freddie’s Fund so he can be taken to the USA to receive proton treatment,” he said.

“Ann and I visited the family and were told of the current situation and met Freddie, who is such a cheerful little boy who cannot wait for Father Christmas. We also met his sister Holly.”

The Children with special Needs Foundation raises funds to support individuals, groups and schools in their requests for equipment, holidays and tuition and to provide essential care for children with special needs in Surrey, East Berkshire and North Hampshire.

This also includes helping talented children who are finding it difficult to reach their true potential without support.

The major donation is just part of a very successful fundraising campaign, which kicked off when Freddie’s mum Abby asked the Yateley community to wish upon a star for her beloved son.

'Kind donation'

Fundraising events have included head shaves, cake sales, a fun run and celebrity football match.

Online donations alone have reached more than £98,000 from more than 3,400 supporters.

Abby said it was ‘lovely’ to meet Mr and Mrs Parris and be presented with their kind donation.

“They are such a dedicated couple to what they do,” she added.

“They left a leaflet about their charity and over the years they have given so much time and money for children with special needs.

“It was very emotional receiving a cheque from such a great organisation.

“We have flown some urgent paper work over to the Barrow clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, who deal with his type of tumour, so we are feeling hopeful that things are moving forwards."