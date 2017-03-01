Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A night of entertainment to raise funds for Yateley brain cancer toddler Freddie Hunt could be cancelled unless more people buy tickets.

The event is due to be held in Camberley Theatre on March 20 to raise funds for two-year-old Freddie, who is currently recovering from major surgery in America.

The headline act will be West End performer Dayle Hodge, who is currently starring in Jersey Boys, and their will also be performances from Yateley pianist Henry Fricker, singers, magicians, dance troupes and gymnastics group.

There will also be a raffle and photo opportunities with a life size BB-8 Droid from Star Wars.

But organisers are worried about ticket sales.

Posting on the Together For Freddie Facebook page, Sam Newby said: “Freddie’s Night is exactly one month away!

“Many of you showed a very high interest at the concept of this event and we have some fantastic talent performing on the night.

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

“A lot of planning and time has gone into this event which is why it saddens me that in nearly a week we have only sold 20 tickets.

“There are still 380 tickets left, and they are only £16 each. We need to sell another 45 just to break even, so we ask of you to come together and support this event.”

Henry Fricker, who started playing the piano at the age 12 and played at last year’s Yateley Gig on the Green, is urging as many people to attend the show as possible.

“I'm sure I can speak on behalf of all the performers we’d love to see a full packed-out audience that night to entertain; in aid of such a great cause and event,” he said.

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

“Lets all get together and raise both funds and awareness of Freddie as far as we can reach. This night will no doubt be a night of unforgettable entertainment and I promise you won’t be let down.

“I personally promise to put on a great performance. Get your tickets and be sure to share, share, share about this event.

“Thanks to everyone who has their tickets so far.”

Organisers say they need to sell 250 tickets before March 5 for the show, which has been generously sponsored by The Mall in Camberley.

Tickets are £16 and can be booked on 01276 707600.

Since having surgery to remove most of a tumour on February 9, Freddie has gone from having up to 80 seizures every day to having none.

He has now been discharged following major brain surgery but has suffered some paralysis and has lost the sight in one eye.