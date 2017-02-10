Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yateley toddler Freddie Hunt is in a stable condition after having surgery on a brain tumour in America.

On Thursday (February 9) doctors removed part of a tumour and now the two-year-old is in intensive care and breathing on his own.

Posting on the Together For Freddie Facebook page on Thursday night, mum Abby said: “He is still under anaesthetic currently, he’s had as much tumour removed as possible.

“He’s been stable throughout the operation, currently down having another MRI to have yet another check on him.

“We haven’t seen him yet obviously and we’ve got a long few days and nights watching over him in intensive care unit.

“He’s not going to look good so we are unsure what we will see.

“Yateley can go to bed and rest and pray he has a good rest of day and night.

“Without your support, today wouldn’t have happened and thank you for your kind words and prayers.

“Let the angels watch over him tonight and protect him.”

The surgery went ahead on Thursday at around 5.30am in the States (around 2.30pm GMT).

As the surgery started, Abby posted: “He’s under. That was horrible, he fought it. Love him.”

At 7pm GMT, she posted: “They have reached tumour site, he is currently stable.”

Freddie is at the Barrow Neurological Institute, a private clinic in Arizona.

Abby and husband David were relieved late last year when the community helped raise the £150,000 they needed to stay in America and get potentially life-saving proton beam therapy not available here.

But now they have been told the cost has spiralled to around £340,000.

Another campaign has been set up to help raise £250,000 and so far more than £150,000 has been donated.

On Thursday, special services were held in St Swithuns and St Peters churches for people to pray for Freddie.

During the day, family friend Marc Whitman urged everyone to turn Facebook blue by making their profile and cover picture a blue heart in support of Freddie.

'Amazed, astounded and humbled'

Posting on Facebook, Mr Whitman said Abby and David are ‘two of the strongest people I have ever met’.

“What is giving them strength at the moment is the positivity and love and well wishes of all of YOU lot,” he added.

“We have been amazed, astounded and humbled for all the love you are showing and the way you have taken this family, our Yateley family, and their gorgeous tiny two-year-old into your hearts.”

