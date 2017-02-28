Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yateley toddler Freddie Hunt has been discharged following major brain surgery in America.

Since having surgery to remove most of a tumour on February 9, two-year-old Freddie has gone from having up to 80 seizures every day to having none.

But he has suffered some paralysis and has lost the sight in one eye and it is not clear if either of these effects are permanent.

However, Freddie’s family are delighted that he has been discharged.

In a post on the Together for Freddie Facebook page on Sunday (February 26), mum Abby said: “Freddie’s vomiting is awful, but we’ve been discharged!! Still a long way to go yet as he still can’t walk, but we are back in tomorrow as he has to have regular tests and then he’s starting rehab to get him walking again hopefully.

“Freddie has a long road to recovery yet in front. Just to be able to cuddle him is lovely. He is still exhausted and sleeping at the moment."

Abby said it has been a roller coaster ride.

On February 23, she posted they had found out that Freddie does not have sight in his left eye.

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

“This is uncertain if its permanent,” she added. “It could take some months to even partially return.”

In a post on February 20, Abby said Freddie was not able to walk as he has some paralysis down his left side.

“Doctors said with time this should come back or just a case of learning to walk etc again,” she added.

“It’s such a tough thing to watch as he just doesn’t understand why he can’t.”

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

On February 15, Abby posted: “Freddie’s DI diabetes dropped the lowest yet last night. Another day in intensive care, it’s only 5.30 so we shall see what today’s roller coaster ride of life holds for us.”

On February 13, Abby said although Freddie woke for a short time on Sunday (February 12), he had developed a fever.

“I guess our journey for the moment will be like this,” she added.

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

“Just when you think you’ve moved forward, your suddenly back where you started.

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster that’s for sure.”

It is hoped Freddie will eventually be able to have potentially life-saving proton treatment once he has recovered from surgery.

A fundraising campaign to help meet the costs of more treatment has now reached more than £130,000 towards a target of £250,000.

The Hunts were stunned just before they left for America when they received a bill for £340,000 just for the surgery alone.

Click here to donate.