Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yateley toddler Freddie Hunt is preparing to fly home after having surgery on a brain tumour in America.

Since having surgery to remove most of a tumour on February 9, the brave two-year-old has gone from having up to 80 seizures every day to having none.

He has now been discharged following major brain surgery but has suffered some paralysis and has lost the sight in one eye.

Posting on the Together For Freddie Facebook page on Sunday (March 12), mum Abby said: “We have an appointment to see Freddie’s surgeon on March 20.

“At the moment she has said that she doesn’t feel he’s fit to fly and until he is stronger there won’t be until further treatment.

“He does still have some tumour left but due to position of it and the main supply of blood running through it, it would need to be proton as too risky.

“We have flights booked temporarily for March 31 to come home and get Freddie walking and stronger before anything further is done.

“For now we are relieved that Freddie is not having any seizures and his life is not in jeopardy.

“We feel that he is too weak to put him through any further treatment."

'Eternally grateful'

She continued: “We are eternally grateful that we have got this far - without everyone’s help and support this would not be possible.

“If we have to travel back in a few months to finish off the journey, then so be it, but our main aim now is to get this complete hero of a boy strong and walking and back to our Freddie we used to know.”

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

Abby said currently even travelling home on March 31 is not yet confirmed.

“This is what we are working towards, so fingers crossed,” she added.

“We still have a long journey ahead but for now walking and his happiness is our priority.

“Further treatment right now is just too much for Freddie’s little body.”

Freddie has had treatment at the Barrow Neurological Institute, a private clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

Abby and husband David were relieved late last year when the community helped raise the £150,000 they needed to stay in America and get potentially life-saving proton beam therapy not available here.

But now they have been told the cost has spiralled to around £340,000.

Another campaign has been set up to help raise £250,000 and so far more than £134,000 has been donated.

Click here to donate.