Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yateley is preparing to finally welcome brain tumour toddler Freddie Hunt back home.

The two-year-old was due to return from America on Friday (March 31) but his family was told he was not well enough to fly and he was readmitted to hospital for further tests.

But late on Friday evening they received news that little Freddie had again been discharged from hospital.

Posting on the Together For Freddie Facebook page, mum Abby wrote: “Freddie’s been discharged so a few weeks now of tests etc and hopefully we should be fit to travel, all being well with Freddie.”

Together For Freddie Facebook page group members were over the moon and described the news as “brilliant”, “fantastic”, “wonderful” and “amazing”.

One posted: “Good news doesn’t get much better than this. What a relief for you all. We all believed he would pull through and our prayers have been answered.

"Now progress will really show. Let’s hope we can party when you come home. Someone get those tickets and start planning for a party on The Green in the summer.”

'Fantastic news'

Another member said: “That’s fantastic news Abby. Hope Freddie continues to get better so you can all fly back to your big family, Yateley.”

Since having surgery to remove most of a brain tumour on February 9, Freddie has gone from having up to 80 seizures every day to having none.

But it has been a rollercoaster ride for the family.

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

Freddie was discharged after having surgery, although he suffered some paralysis and has lost the sight in one eye.

He then took a bad turn and was readmitted into hospital on March 20.

On March 28, Abby said Freddie’s thyroid was not working quite right and he had started taking medication.

She added: “Thank you for your support from the bottom of our hearts.

'Deeply appreciated'

“In such tough times your kind comments and thoughts are read by us and deeply appreciated.

“As soon as Freddie is fit enough to fly we will be coming home.

“We are missing home so much, we just want to come back.”

Freddie has had treatment at the Barrow Neurological Institute, a private clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.

Abby said that when Freddie returns home they will have to work on his mobility, as he is still very stiff, and his speech, which is slurred.

He will also need his eyes looked at to see if he will regain sight in his left eye.

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

Abby said that due to swelling recently, Freddie had been unrecognisable.

She and husband David were relieved late last year when the community helped raise the £150,000 they needed to stay in America and get potentially life-saving proton beam therapy not available here.

But now they have been told the cost has spiralled to around £340,000.

Another campaign has been set up to help raise £250,000 and so far more than £135,000 has been donated.

Click here to donate.