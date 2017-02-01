Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yateley family has been hit with the devastating news that vital cancer treatment in America for their two-year-old son will now cost a total of £340,000.

Abby and David Hunt were relieved late last year when the community helped raise the £150,000 they needed to stay in America and get potentially life-saving proton beam therapy for their son Freddie.

But now they have been told the cost has more than doubled.

However, the community has again rallied around and a JustGiving page was set up to raise more funds on Tuesday lunchtime (January 31). By 5pm, more than £1,000 had been raised.

The page states: “We’re raising £100,000 to Freddie Hunt’s proton treatment.

“We find ourselves hitting a nightmare with funds for his treatment doubling the cost to £340,000. Please help.

“As a lot of you know, we have been on a mission to raise as much as we can for little Freddie Hunt for life-threatening treatment, which can only be done in the USA.

“Abi and Dave, Freddie’s parents, were hit with a bombshell last night (January 30) with a bill for the first stage of treatment of £340,000 - that’s way, way over what they all thought it would be.

“Freddie and family are flying out to America on Wednesday (February 1), with Freddie’s first operation taking place on the February 9.

“We are asking from our hearts that everyone can once again come together as a community and help as much as they can to let our little Freddie be treated to save his life.

“This nightmare of a journey has now hit another level, one none of us thought would happen.

“We can’t thank you all enough for all what you have all done so far but please, please we need all your help more than ever now.”

The massive fundraising campaign was kicked off when Abby asked the Yateley community to wish upon a star for her beloved son.

Fundraising events have included head shaves, cake sales, a fun run and celebrity football match.

Click here to donate.