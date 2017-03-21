Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yateley toddler Freddie Hunt has been readmitted to hospital in America, just days before he was due to return home.

Since having surgery to remove most of a brain tumour on February 9, the brave two-year-old has gone from having up to 80 seizures every day to having none.

He was discharged following major brain surgery but has suffered some paralysis and has lost the sight in one eye.

But Freddie has now taken a bad turn.

Posting on the Together For Freddie Facebook page on Monday (March 20), mum Abby wrote: “After a very tough couple of days Freddie has been readmitted into hospital.”

She added: “He’s not great at all. He’s really not himself. He has sickness and diarrhoea and swelling all over his body. His breathing is laboured with it.”

The family had flights booked temporarily for March 31 to return home but that has now been thrown in doubt.

The news came as the community once again came together for a night of entertainment in aid of Freddie at Camberley Theatre, on Monday evening.

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

The headline act was West End performer Dayle Hodge, who is currently starring in Jersey Boys, and there were also performances from Yateley pianist Henry Fricker, singers, magicians, dance troupes and gymnasts.

The evening also featured a raffle and photo opportunities with a life size BB-8 Droid from Star Wars.

Posting on the Together For Freddie Facebook page, one member said: “Yateley performed their hearts out for Freddie tonight and “Bring Him Home” by Dayle Hodge was so full of emotion.”

'Fantastic night'

Abby replied: “Oh wow, what a song. Just thinking about the words to that makes me feel emotional.”

Show organiser Sam Newby thanked everyone for attending. “It was a fantastic night, and a pleasure to organise and host it for you. You were a fabulous audience.”

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

Freddie has had treatment at the Barrow Neurological Institute, a private clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.

Abby and husband David were relieved late last year when the community helped raise the £150,000 they needed to stay in America and get potentially life-saving proton beam therapy not available here.

(Photo: Abby Hunt)

But now they have been told the cost has spiralled to around £340,000.

Another campaign has been set up to help raise £250,000 and so far more than £135,000 has been donated.

Click here to donate.