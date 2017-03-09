The video will start in 8 Cancel

Film star Tom Hardy enjoyed a meal at a Minley pub - but hardly anyone noticed.

The English actor and producer tucked into sausage and mash at the Crown and Cushion pub on Friday (March 3) - but was almost invisible due to his huge beard.

It's the second Hollywood film star sighting in the Yateley area in a matter of weeks - Bradley Cooper was recently spotted shopping at the Co-op.

Ashleigh Clark, who served Taboo star Hardy his lunch, said: “It’s quite funny actually because throughout the time he was sat eating he was not recognised.

“Then, as he was leaving, one of my colleagues spotted him and that’s when he got all the attention.

“Staff and customers were getting pictures, they couldn’t believe it.

“I served him at the bar and he was very down to earth and chatty. We had a joke because he kept yawning and then he went to sit down.

“I then served him his sausage and mash and his friend a bacon and cheese burger. They were very complementary about everything.”

Hardy has starred in the biographical western thriller The Revenant, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

He also portrayed Bane in the superhero film The Dark Knight Rises, “Mad” Max Rockatansky in the post-apocalyptic film Mad Max: Fury Road, and both of the Kray twins in the crime thriller Legend.

He stars in Dunkirk, an epic war thriller set to be released in July 2017, and was recently seen in BBC One’s major new period drama Taboo.

But the reason for his visit to Minley remains a mystery.

“I believe he is in the area due to filming, but I’m not too sure what for,” said Ashleigh.

“I also believe the reason why he wasn’t very recognisable is because of his beard, which he has seemed to have grown, maybe for the part he is filming for.”

But Hardy is not the only famous film star to be spotted in the area.

Film fans got in a spin when Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper was reportedly seen in the Co-op in Yateley on Saturday (February 25).