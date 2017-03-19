Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews used cutting equipment to free a person left trapped after a single-vehicle accident on the M3 on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway, between junction 4a for Farnborough and the Fleet services area.

A spokesman for Rushmoor fire station - which sent two engines to the scene - said one casualty was helped from the vehicle while the other had to be cut free.

(Photo: Rushmoor fire station)

The fire crews also used their IEC (immediate emergency care) skills at the incident.

They were called out shortly before 11am and spent just over an hour working at the scene.

There was a separate incident involving five vehicles on the M3 London-bound, between junction 3 for Lightwater and junction 2 for the M25, at around 12.20pm on Sunday.

A crew member from Camberley fire station said there were no persons trapped and no serious injuries, however one lane was closed leading to "long delays" and police advising motorists to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, a woman and child were cut free from their vehicle when it crashed and ended up in a ditch off the M3 between Sunbury and the M25 on Saturday afternoon.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the "bad crash", and the woman was believed to have been taken to hospital.