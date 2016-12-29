Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to Fleet Town FC chairman and local councillor Steve Cantle.

Mr Cantle died suddenly at his Fleet home on Friday December 23 from a suspected heart attack. He leaves a wife, Alison, daughters Mary and Polly, and a son, Jack.

Paying tribute, Polly said her ‘lovely’ dad died very suddenly.

“What happened was a complete shock and completely out of the blue, so it’s left my family and I in a sense of limbo: none of us are really sure what to do, or what to say," she said.

“There are moments where we’re OK, cracking on with things and having a laugh.

“But then, one of us will look at the other and all of a sudden, we remember that it’s real and that he isn’t coming back.

“To say he has left a massive hole in our family, by not being here, would be an understatement.

“He was kind, welcoming, funny, witty and very, very down to earth.

(Photo: Jake Darling)

“He was also very passionate and determined. He really pushed for great things at Fleet Town FC while he was chairman there and I hope that his same sense of determination and strength carries on, despite his absence.

“I know pretty much everyone says that their dad is the best dad, but Steve Cantle truly was the best dad I could have ever have asked for.

“I’ll miss his stupid jokes, his spoiling of our dogs and his love for a quiz.

“But by far I’ll miss his hugs. He didn’t hug very often; only when he could tell you really needed one.”

'Beloved chairman'

Fleet Town FC postponed it’s Boxing Day derby clash with near neighbours Farnborough FC as a mark of respect for its ‘beloved’ chairman.

Farnborough FC said it was ‘deeply saddened’ by the news and said its thoughts were with Mr Cantle’s friends, family and everyone associated with Fleet Town Football Club, adding: “Rest in Peace Steve.”

A number of other local clubs also paid their respects, including Yateley United FC.

'Worked tirelessly'

Mr Cantle was a member of the Community Campaign Hart (CCH) and stood for election to Hart District Council a number of times.

CCH leader James Radley said: “Steve Cantle was dedicated to serving the community, most particularly in his role with Fleet Town Football Club.

“He worked tirelessly in support of the club and his contribution to the sport will be greatly missed.

(Photo: Pete Gardner)

“Having had the good fortune to know him at a personal level, and having had the honour of him standing as a Community Campaign candidate on a number of occasions, I will miss his gentle humour and insightful view point.

“The Community Campaign group have been shocked by the news of his untimely death and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family.”

Mr Cantle, who had a business career in medical publishing, had lived in the Fleet West area with his wife and family for more than 20 years.

Since 2002 he had actively organised and promoted boys and girls sports in the town and received a Hart Voluntary Action award for this work.

'Worked hard'

Mr Cantle was co-opted onto Fleet Town Council in July 2014 in recognition of his community service and youth development over a number of years.

On behalf of all the councillors and staff at Fleet Town Council, chairman Bob Schofield said: “Steve took his duties very seriously and worked hard to understand the operations of the council and how he could help to promote the activities of the council for community benefit.

“Although there was always a potential conflict of interest between Steve’s involvement in Fleet Town Football Club and the town council, he acted with the utmost discretion and professionalism to ensure this never became an issue.

“Steve was leading on a significant project for development of new facilities to support a number of sport and recreational activities in Fleet.

'A very sad loss'

“His knowledge, commitment and energy are a very sad loss.

“The town has lost an ambassador for youth development.

"His voluntary contribution to the council and to the community will be deeply missed.

“Councillors and officers send their sincerest condolences to Steve’s family for their untimely loss.”