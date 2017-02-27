Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Farnborough College of Technology is to get £350,000 worth of funding which aims to boost the regional economy by providing free training to employees of small and medium sized businesses or by retraining people who could be made redundant.

The funding will help provide a total of £1.75 million worth of training to deliver three European Social Fund contracts for the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Enterprise M3.

Sparsholt College, Brooklands College, Basingstoke College of Technology and Guildford College have also jointly chosen to deliver the scheme.

Farnborough College of Technology's grant will be invested in upskilling the employees of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), defined as any UK business with less than 250 employees, and the college hopes to help around 300 businesses.

The funding is targeted at niche and growth industries such as ICT and digital media, pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence and professional business services.

FCOT’s business services and marketing director David Wales said: “We are delighted to be taking part in this project.

"It’s a great opportunity to support our local employers and help them reach their full potential.

"It will be of great benefit to the community and our local economy to grow and strengthen local business.

"We hope by the end of the project in March 2018 to have worked with around 300 businesses.”

To date, FCOT has delivered training courses in appraisals and team leading – and is currently offering teacher training to an Aldershot computer firm which wants to set up its own academy.

Local businesses interested in the training can contact project co-ordinator Poppy Hannington on 01252 407434 or email p.hannington@farn-ct.ac.uk.

Ben Geeson, head of business development at the Guildford College Group, said: “We are delighted to be part of the successful bid, which will allow us to support local businesses in accessing funds to upskill their workforce.

"In addition we will be working with individuals, who find themselves without work, to support them back in to employment.

"As a college, we are able to provide businesses with a training needs analysis, to identify areas of potential development and any local organisations wishing to access this should contact the college directly on 01483 448530.”

Michele Hollywood, deputy director of business and marketing at Brooklands College, said: "Brooklands College is very pleased to be involved in the European Social Fund project which allows us to gather useful information on the training needs of the employers we work with and also to provide their staff with training to help their companies develop and grow."