Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owners of tumble dryers have been warned to keep a close eye on them after one caught fire in Aldershot on Thursday (February 23).

Three crews from Rushmoor fire station were called to a home in Field Way at around 4.30pm, after a tumble dryer ignited in a garage.

The firefighters were at the scene for around an hour, using breathing gear, hose reels and a jet to put out the flaming appliance.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the tumble dryer was destroyed but there was little damage to the property.

He confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of the fire and nobody had to be evacuated from the house.

Tumble dryers sold under the Hotpoint, Creda and Indesit brands have been behind a series of fires caused by excess fluff coming into contact with the heating element in the appliance.

Whirlpool, which owns the brands, previously said they could still be used under supervision.

Advice changed

On Wednesday (February 22), the company changed its advice to millions of customers after Trading Standards chiefs ordered new guidance, that the faulty models should not be used until they are repaired.

Some owners have been waiting up to a year for a free repair programme to be carried out.

The dryers subject to the repair programme were manufactured between April 2004 and September 2015 under the Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline brands.

In a separate incident, an Aldershot woman writing on the Farnham Rants Facebook page said she had a close call when her tumble dryer caught fire on Sunday, February 19.

She said: “I have been waiting months and months for the engineer to come out as mine was one of those that had been catching fire. I have religiously cleaned the lint out and the water compartment.

“It was a good job I was in the garden when I smelled burning. The house was full of smoke and I had to throw towels away.

“Please be careful. Never go out and leave it (tumble dryer) on. Make sure you always remove lint. This could have been far worse.”

"Safety a priority"

Whirlpool said: “Since the launch of this (free repair) campaign, safety has been our number one priority.

“We have consistently responded to the advice of Trading Standards and continue to do so.

"Trading Standards have now notified us that updated usage advice should be communicated to consumers and we are implementing this.”