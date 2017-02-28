Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after two 12-year-old boys were assaulted in Yateley .

The force said the attack took place sometime between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Sunday. (February 26).

It added three 12-year-old boys were walking in Reading Road, Yateley, when they were approached by another boy described as being slightly older and tanned.

“This boy then assaulted two of the boys in the group by punching and kicking them before making off,” said a police spokesman.

“Officers and ambulance staff attended, although neither boy required treatment at hospital.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who saw the three boys playing in the parking area of Saddlers Court, Yateley, prior to the assault.”

The incident has shocked and angered members of the Yateley Community Facebook group.

One posted: “Let’s hope the police catch them and quick. So sickening to read this, in our lovely village too where everyone’s been pulling together for little Freddie over the past few months. This is so unacceptable.”

Anyone with information about the assault should call police on 101, quoting 44170074117, or leave an anonymous message with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.