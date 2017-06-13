Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after two “nearly new and very distinctive” vehicles were stolen from a farm in rural Hart district.

Hampshire Constabulary said a shed and metal containers were broken into and two Kawasaki Mule 4x4 vehicles were stolen from the farm in Upton Grey.

It happened in Baymans Lane sometime between 2am and 3am on Tuesday (June 6).

The force said the vehicles were then driven along Baymans Lane, through the village and then towards Odiham along Bidden Road.

PC Andrew Reid said: “These vehicles are nearly new and very distinctive.

“They may well have been left abandoned nearby. If you have seen them, or have any information about what happened, please call us.”

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101, quoting 44170213443, or leave an anonymous message with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.