Two police officers were badly beaten in an attack in Aldershot on Tuesday (February 7), Hampshire Police has confirmed.

Both had to be taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries, with one still being treated.

A spokesman for the force said police were called to a domestic incident in Pegasus Avenue at around 7pm.

"Two officers who attended the scene were assaulted and suffered serious injuries," the spokesman said.

"They were both taken to Frimley Park Hospital . One was taken to St George's Hospital in London, where he is receiving treatment.

"The other was discharged overnight."

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed an ambulance and two paramedic cars were sent to the scene at around 7.15pm, along with a crew from South Central Ambulance Service.

He said two police officers were assessed at the scene before being taken to Frimley Park Hospital with serious injuries.

Following the attack, a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in police custody as detectives investigate the incident.