Firefighters were called to rescue two people trapped in a car park in Aldershot on Thursday evening (March 2).

A father and his young daughter were stuck in the car park under their block of flats at Russell Court in Frederick Street, after a key fob used to operate a roller shutter gate failed to work.

A crew from blue watch at Rushmoor Fire Station were called to the building at around 7pm and had to use cutting gear to remove wrought iron bars so the pair could be freed.

It took the firefighters around an hour to cut through the steel. They then had to disconnect the motor powering the roller shutter gate so that other residents could use the car park.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

Steve Fox, crew manager of Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service 's Rushmoor blue watch, said: "When we saw the incident reported as a lock-in, we thought 'what has this guy done?', but the circumstances were actually quite bizarre.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

"The father was in good spirits and the daughter was loving it. Other residents came down to see what was going on and bring us tea. It was actually quite community-spirited.

"You could say it was one of our more unusual call-outs."