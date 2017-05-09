Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cat was killed and mutilated in Church Crookham and a fox cub found with its head cut off in Caterham, according to a charity investigating animal deaths.

The cat was found on Thursday (May 4) and South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) confirmed the mutilation was carried out by a human.

Posting on its Facebook page the charity said this could be the work of the UK cat killer, as the cat "bears signature injuries for the cat killer."

It is being investigated under Operation Takahe - the Metropolitan Police codename for the UK cat killer.

A SNARL spokesperson said: "No predation on this victim, bird, animal or anything else, clear knife wounds, a wound which we don't publicise which matches the others. All of the aforementioned is why we and the police are linking it to operation Takahe."

In a separate incident, a fox cub was found with its head cut off in a Caterham Tesco car park and its body tossed in a bush.

(Photo: British Wildlife Centre)

The animal was found on Sunday night (May 7) between 8pm and 10pm in a parking bay at the supermarket on Wellington Road.

A woman who works in nearby pub The New Caterham Arms but who asked not to be named, called the attack "shocking."

She said it was an unusual thing to happen in the area, given that it was a quiet Sunday night and the pub had few customers in.

"It was a very quiet night, not many people would have been around to see anything.

"Of course, it's shocking. I hope they find out who did it, it's good to raise awareness about things like this.

"If you keep quiet about it, you could see it happen again."

The Caterham branch of Tesco was approached for a comment and a member of staff simply said she was unaware of the incident and declined to comment further.

The attacks are the latest in a string of animal deaths linked to the UK Cat Killer, who was originally labelled the Croydon Cat Killer.

The notorious serial cat killer has been known to kill, dismember and decapitate cats and foxes.

SNARL fears the UK Cat Killer may have struck as many as 200 times during their now 18-month spree.

Victims were initially concentrated in the Croydon and M25 area but there have been numerous like incidents in Surrey and across the rest of the country.

The latest attack was over the Easter weekend after two cats were found mutilated in Redhill and New Malden.

Surrey Police are understood to be investigating the Caterham attack. Any witnesses who believe they may have seen something suspicious have been urged to contact the police on 101, quoting reference P17109599.