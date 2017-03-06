Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time is up for the owner of unauthorised bedsits in disused buildings in Aldershot to close them down.

Bedsits created without planning permission at the former Beehive pub in the High Street and The Old Warehouse in Star Yard, off Victoria Road, were required to have closed by midnight on Thursday (March 2).

This was under the terms of enforcement notices issued by Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC).

Councillor Bruce Thomas, chairman of RBC’s development management committee, confirmed that the authority will carry out site visits to make sure the notices have been complied with.

He added that the council could launch a legal prosecution against the owner, Mohammed Farooq Choudhary (known as Syd), if the work has not been done.

A Get Hampshire photographer visited both buildings on Saturday afternoon (March 4). He was asked to leave the site by a man who identified himself as a member of the Choudhary family.

Cllr Thomas said: “The next step will be site visits to check whether the requirements have been met.

“We will follow the appropriate procedures, in accordance with national policy and our local enforcement plan , to find out whether the notices have been complied with.

“The ultimate penalty would be prosecution for failing to comply with an enforcement notice, but we would want to resolve matters to our satisfaction long before it got to that stage.”

The Beehive was quietly transformed into a seven-bedroom house with six self-contained studio flats to the back of the pub.

The Old Warehouse was converted into an 18-bedroom house with 12 bedsitting rooms and six rooms with shared facilities.

(Photo: Pete Gardner)

Mr Choudhary was first issued with enforcement notices by RBC in November and December 2015 for the two properties.

They required the proper planning permissions to be sought or for the conversions to otherwise be reverted.

A council report said living conditions at the Beehive were “ below an acceptable standard for permanent dwellings” and described The Old Warehouse as “something little better than a Dickensian doss-house”.

(Photo: Pete Gardner)

Mr Choudhary appealed against both notices, but the Planning Inspectorate dismissed the appeals on September 2 last year.

This gave him six months to either submit planning applications or close the bedsits and evict the tenants, who are understood to number more than 40.

The inspectorate’s decision meant that both properties had to cease use as houses and all partitions, kitchens, bathrooms, materials and debris had to be removed.

Get Hampshire has tried to reach Mr Choudhary for comment, but he is yet to respond.