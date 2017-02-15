Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unemployment has risen in both Rushmoor and Hart , latest figures reveal.

The number of people claiming out-of-work benefits in Rushmoor increased by 30 to 565 between December 2016 and January 2017, the highest since March 2016.

The jobless figure also rose by 30 to 270 in Hart, the highest since March 2015.

The figures were released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday (February 15).

But Hazel Prior, employer adviser at Aldershot Job Centre, said there are plenty of job opportunities in the area.

She added Precision Auto Services, a family-run business in Aldershot, is looking for either an experienced mechanic or someone who would like to learn and grow with the business. For more details call 01252 312033.

Meanwhile, Peugeot is looking for a Saturday and bank holiday Friday receptionist to meet and greet customers at its Aldershot dealership. For more details call 01252 344878.

Mrs Prior said a recruitment event is being held at Aldershot Job Centre on February 27 for Potens, a new residential care home in Aldershot, which is recruiting support workers.

Full and part-time roles, as well as bank holiday support work is available. For more details call 01252 356511.

Glendale Services is recruiting for seasonal grounds maintenance workers offering 40 to 45 hours per week. To apply call 01252 856628.

Marstons is currently recruiting for senior team roles at its new restaurant/public house opening in Southwood in July, while Welcome Break is rebuilding the southbound Fleet M3 services following a massive blaze in December and is looking for workers.

'Customer service experience preferable'

“They will be reopening in March and need to recruit 50 full and part-time staff,” said Mrs Prior.

“Customer service experience is preferable but not essential as full training will be provided. For full time roles applicants need to be aged 18 or over as the stores are open early and close late, however for most part time roles applicants would only need to be 16 and of school leaving age.

"However applicants must be able to access the site by private transport as no public transport is available.”

To apply, email Elaine.Bambro@WelcomeBreak.co.uk.

The Bush Hotel in Farnham is also recruiting for full and part-time bar staff, breakfast assistants, part-time assistant, a night manager and a part-time receptionist. Anyone interested can email a CV to H6621-RE@accor.com.

For details of all job vacancies in the area, call Mrs Prior on 01252 356511.