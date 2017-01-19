Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unemployment remains level in Rushmoor and Hart , latest figures reveal.

Out-of-work benefits claimants in Rushmoor and Hart remained the same at 535 and 240 respectively between November and December 2016.

The figures were released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday (January 18).

Hazel Prior, employer adviser at Aldershot Job Centre, said there are some ‘great things going on at the moment’.

“The year has started well with a variety of opportunities to enable our claimants to overcome any barriers they may have and to get into sustainable employment,” she added.

“At times our Work Coaches identify claimants who struggle with stammering, and this acts as a barrier to them finding work. Jobcentre Plus is working with the British Stammering Association to refer claimants to its 0208 8006590 helpline for support.”

Mrs Prior said she has been working closely with Aldershot-based Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which employs around 400 people and has mainly full and part-time telephone and customer service based roles.

A recruitment event was held at Aldershot Job Centre on Wednesday but anyone who wants advice on applying for future roles can call Mrs Prior on 01252 356511.

Mrs Prior has also arranged a free intermediate Microsoft Level 1 ICT course with Basingstoke College tutors in the training suite at Step by Step, Aldershot, with inductions being held at Aldershot Job Centre on February 20.

“We have a major employer offering full-time roles in the Hook area,” she added.

“Anyone who may have studied ICT at college, or those who are self taught, would be ideal for this opportunity. Please call me for further information.”

Claimants are also being offered a chance to join the Vine Catering programme, a four-week course for 15 hours per week.

Those attending will learn about health and safety, customer service and complaint handling.

“With hospitality being such a big industry in our area, help will be given to find and apply for catering jobs,” said Mrs Prior. Inductions are being held at Aldershot Job Centre on Friday January 27.

Mrs Prior is also looking for people who could like to work as full or part-time health care assistants or midwifery health care assistants at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford.

“Applicants should be kind, compassionate and looking for a job that really makes a difference to people,” she added.

Meanwhile, Debbie Berio from the National Careers Service offers advice to the Nepalese community every Friday at Aldershot Job Centre.

“She is supported by an interpreter from the Gurkha Welfare Centre in Aldershot and is able to help with anything job related, including social media, setting up email addresses, and applying for jobs,” said Mrs Prior.

“The West End Centre is also offering free English classes for claimants who have a basic grasp of English and who want to improve, so is perfect for au pairs or students.”

For details of all job vacancies in the area, call Mrs Prior on 01252 356511.

What the MPs said

North East Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena said: "‘We start the New Year with another encouraging set of figures, which show the strength of our economy as we step up to the challenges of 2017.

"Since the Conservatives entered government, the number of people in north east Hampshire relying on the key out of work benefits has fallen by 413 – a 61% drop – while the unemployment level nationwide is at the lowest rate in over 10 years.

"With a record high employment rate for women and over half a million more disabled people in work over the last three years, we have made real progress creating a strong economy and we will continue that work as we build a country that works for everyone – with more people sharing in our country’s prosperity."

Aldershot MP Sir Gerald Howarth welcomed the statistics and said it shows 'yet further signs that Treasury and Bank of England predictions of the economic impact of a vote to leave the EU were inaccurate.'

A statement from Sir Gerald's office said: "Since the British people voted to leave the EU, we have seen the economy grow faster than before June’s referendum, major investment decisions by Nissan, Google, Softbank and others, consumer spending and house prices rising and now further evidence of unemployment falling.

"These positive developments show how wrong the doom-mongers were in the run-up to the referendum and how confident we can be as we begin our important negotiations with the European Union."