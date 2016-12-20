Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unemployment is up in Hart but remains level in Rushmoor , latest figures reveal.

Out-of-work benefits claimants rose by 10 to 240 in Hart between October and November, while the number of people claiming in Rushmoor remained the same at 540.

The figures were released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday (December 14).

Hazel Prior, employer adviser at Aldershot Job Centre, said it has been a busy month, with a new One Stop shop opening in North Town , creating around 15 jobs.

“Interviews were held at Aldershot Job Centre and several job offers were made to our claimants,” she added.

Mrs Prior said agencies also kept the centre busy, with Hayes Recruitment hiring for maintenance and construction workers.

'Seasonal employment'

Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) cards are required for most of these roles. To apply call 01483 546599.

“Adecco also held a day of interviews at Aldershot Job Centre for Christmas retail staff, with eight of our claimants being offered seasonal employment at local stores,” added Mrs Prior.

“I met with the recruitment team at Enterprise Rent a Car, one of Aldershot’s biggest employers, who will be holding a recruitment day at the job centre on January 18 from 10am to 2pm.

“Come along to find out more and a taster day could also be arranged to have a look round the offices in central Aldershot.”

Meanwhile, Inspiring Enterprise is supporting people in the area to set up their own business. For more details call 0800 1404537.

National Careers Service is holding a workshop for graduates and those with line management experience at the Village Hotel in Farnborough on January 23 from 10am to 3pm. For more details email mstockwell@ncs-cfbt.com or call 01329 559169.

'Free event'

A Skills Café is run by the Vine, Aldershot , every Wednesday at the Prospect Community Centre in Farnborough.

“The free event helps people identify skills, apply for jobs, develop new skills and prepare for interviews,” said Mrs Prior.

“There is also free internet access and refreshments.”

No appointment is necessary, just drop in or call 07340 017342 or email skillscafe@pebl.info .

For details of all job vacancies in the area, call Mrs Prior on 01252 356511.