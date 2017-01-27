Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unregistered gas fitter from Farnborough has been fined more than £1,200 for carrying out illegal gas work which was found to be unsafe.

Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday (January 26) that Fergus Leask, who also trades as Eldan Plumbing, had assured the homeowner that he was Gas Safe Registered.

When he was unable to supply the gas safe certificate months after installing the boiler, the homeowner contacted Gas Safe, who confirmed Mr Leask was not actually registered.

When inspected by the Gas Safe Register the boiler was found to be "at risk", which indicates a risk to life or property.

Mr Leask pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 3(3) of the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998 for carrying out gas work without being gas safe registered, and Regulation 3(7) for falsely pretending to be gas safe registered.

He was fined £1,230 and ordered to pay costs of £350.