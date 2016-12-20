Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vandals have caused at least £2,000 worth of damage after an arson attack at a playground in Farnborough, which a Rushmoor Borough Councillor has called an 'attack on the community'.

The incident took place at 5.15pm on Sunday (December 11) evening, when Hampshire Police received reports that the tractor tyre swing was on fire.

The playground was criticised by one concerned local mother last month after she took her two young children to play there only to find an opened condom and a ‘smashed up red trolley’, which the council then failed to clean up quickly.

On that occasion Kate Blower, 35, told Get Hampshire that something needs to be done ‘long-term’, such as having CCTV installed, to stop problems at the playground continuing.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: "This was reported to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 5.15pm on Sunday, December 11.

"It was a report that the tractor tyre swing in the park was on fire. Firefighters attended and the fire was extinguished.

"This is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing."

Councillor Sue Carter, Rushmoor Borough Council’s cabinet member for leisure and youth, said: “This is disappointing news for both the children and families who use the park and for the rest of us in Rushmoor who pick up the costs for damage like this through our council tax bills.

“Unfortunately the swing will now be out of action for up to eight weeks while we dig up the damaged special surface and lay a new one.

"We also have to order and replace the new basket swing and fixings and fit them. In all we think the costs will be at least £2,000 for all the repair work and the replacement parts.

"Play equipment suitable for outdoor unsupervised use obviously needs to be robust and comply with relevant standards and so it is not cheap to buy. The cost of replacing the surfacing alone will be around £1,000."

'Attack on the community'

Cllr Carter added the council is 'very grateful' to all the neighbours who contacted the fire service, and the firefighters who dealt with the incident as well.

She said: "We don’t have the resources to be everywhere, so we depend on local people to report incidents like this and help us to keep our parks and play areas safe.

"This is not just an attack on one park, it is an attack on the community. We hope that someone will come forward and identify who did this. They can report this confidentially to the police on 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 44160470826.