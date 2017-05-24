Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital with a leg injury after a suspected assault in Farnborough on Monday (May 22).

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said officers were alerted at around 8.30pm after the man had been found in St John’s Road, Cove , near the junction with Minley Road.

The 53-year-old was taken to Frimley Park Hospital with a wound to his upper leg. His injury is not described as life-threatening.

“At this stage, it is believed the man was assaulted in Minley Road,” the spokesman said. “An investigation has begun and enquiries are continuing.”

A parent at the preschool in St John’s Road told Get Hampshire she had seen police tape blocking the entrance to the preschool on Tuesday morning (May 23).

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Hampshire Police on 101, quoting reference 44170192821.