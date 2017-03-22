Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers have clashed with a developer over plans to build 700 homes on green fields in Fleet.

Wates Developments has submitted an outline application to Hart District Council for a ‘sustainable urban extension’ in Pale Lane on the outskirts of Fleet and Hartley Wintney.

It says the 146-acre site, known as Elvetham Chase, forms ‘a natural second phase’ to the Elvetham Heath estate and would include 280 ‘affordable’ homes, along with a new primary school, pre-school nursery, and country park. Financial contributions of around £18 million would also be provided for new infrastructure.

Wates Developments has issued a statement claiming the proposed development has “gained the support of local residents” as part of their neighbourhood planning process.

It added: “Wates Developments is delighted that in a recent survey conducted by Hartley Wintney Parish Council, 71% of local resident respondents said the Pale Lane site was their first choice for delivering new housing in their Neighbourhood Plan.”

Wates Developments said it “welcomed” the survey’s results but added: “We are therefore disappointed that despite this clear message, the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group is proposing to allocate an alternative site, Wintney Court, for development despite receiving just 17% of locals’ first choice votes.”

The developer said it is inviting Hartley Wintney Parish Council Steering Group members to meet and discuss their rationale.

But Hartley Wintney Neighbourhood Plan steering group said it was “perplexed” by the statement.

Steering group chairman Janet Martin said: “During our consultations with the community regarding the future of development in Hartley Wintney, we have undertaken a number of surveys about all issues impacting on the village and reached conclusions based on all results, not just one set of questions.

“Unfortunately, Wates chose not to engage with us and on our first learning of this proposed development, and its advanced state, we were very surprised to find out that they did not realise that more than half the site is in Hartley Wintney.

“They have since spoken to us about traffic matters and other implications were touched on but they have chosen not to put on a presentation in the village to inform the community fully about their intentions.

'Wildly inaccurate'

“The claim that 71% of the community favours the development is wildly inaccurate as it refers to only one consultation.

“During that same consultation the responses were often qualified with reservations about the impact on the whole infrastructure implications, particularly schools and doctors surgeries.”

Hart District Council has already received more than 650 letters of objection and is still considering the scheme.

Wates has been contacted for further comment.