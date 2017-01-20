Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man tried to enter a car occupied by a female driver in Farnborough, according to police.

In a tweet posted on Monday at 7.03pm, they said they were called to a suspicious incident where a man had attempted to open the car’s door.

“Residents are asked to be vigilant when locking cars, ensuring it’s fully locked when leaving it.”

In a reply to a post, they added: “This occurred in Cheyne Way and Anglesey Avenue. There is no need to be concerned, we just ask you stay vigilant.”

Witnesses should call 101 quoting 44170019368.

The incident comes after police received reports of ‘several’ vehicle break-ins in west Farnborough last week.

The incidents took place from Thursday to Saturday in Conway Drive, Woodlands Road, Morrisons car park and Marlborough View.

In a Hampshire Alert, PC Lee Jeffers called for witnesses to assist police with their enquiries, and said: “We would ask all residents who live either in these roads or adjacent roads, who have home CCTV, to review their recorded footage during this period for anyone acting suspicious in or around their vehicles.”

He added: “Most vehicle crime is preventable. It can take as little as 10 seconds for a thief to steal something from your car. The best way to protect your belongings is to lock your car whenever you leave it.”

Police also advise removing everything from the car, closing the sunroof along with the windows, not storing things in the boot, storing car ownership information at home, having a routine to ensure the keys are always taken out of the ignition and taking removable stereos and sat nav equipment when leaving the vehicle.

Using secure theft resistant number plates can also make these less attractive to thieves, PC Jeffers added.