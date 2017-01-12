The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hook Eagle Morris Men joined the members of the Jubilee Allotments Group to bless their apple trees with a traditional Wassail event on Sunday (January 8).

An orchard-visiting wassail recreates the ancient custom of visiting orchards in cider-producing regions of England, reciting incantations and singing to the trees to promote a good harvest for the coming year.

The word wassail comes from the Anglo-Saxon greeting Wæs þu hæl , meaning "be thou hale" or “be in good health”.

The event took place in the Jubilee Allotments in St Michael's Abbey, Farnborough .

After a couple of warm-up dances the Morris Men and Allotment members joined together to sing wassailing songs, bless the apple trees and hang cider soaked toast on one tree to symbolise continued fertility.

Everyone there then raised a great shout and noise to drive off any evil spirits and retired to enjoy hot mulled cider and harvest cake before a final dance performance.

Wassail ceremonies are one of the English traditions celebrated by Hook Eagle Morris Men every year. Others include St George’s Day and dancing at dawn on May 1.

The group also took part in a Wassail in Hartley Wintney on Friday (January 6).

John Ellis, bagman of Hook Eagle Morris Men, said: "We were extremely lucky with the weather (as usual!).

"A break in the rain for the event and the orchard really wasn’t muddy.

"The Scouts and other volunteers provided flaming torch lit accompaniment to the procession from the Wagon and Horses to the Vaughan Millennium Orchard, with a quick stop for cider provided by Hartley Wintney parish council, where a gratifyingly large audience, well over 200 adults and children joined in with the Wassail ceremony all singing lustily and joining in with singing Happy Birthday to one of our musician, Tammy."

He added: "As ever, we really need new members for our 2017 season.

"We have some very exciting events planned including dancing on St George’s Day at the Oxford Folk Weekend, performing at the Butser Ancient Farm’s Beltane celebrations on April 29, The Rochester Sweeps Festival on April 30, some large local Morris events and the Dartmoor Folk Festival in August.

"Now is a great time to join us as we begin practice again on Friday January 13 at 8pm in the Elizabeth Hall, Ravens Rd, Hook.

"No experience necessary and we guarantee a very warm welcome (and beer) to anyone who wants to try Morris Dancing."