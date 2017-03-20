Afternoon tea for two at Long Barn Lavender

There was an impressive display of power and fitness by newly-qualified physical training (PT) instructors at Aldershot Garrison on Friday (March 17).

The students became the first set to pass out as Royal Army Physical Training Corps Instructors (RAPTCI) and All Arms Physical Training Instructors (AAPTI) for 2017.

A parade was held at Fox Lines in Queen’s Avenue to mark the occasion. As part of the conclusion to the parade, there was a series of short displays to demonstrate key elements taught within each syllabus of the PT instructor course.

Colonel CBK Barry, chief of staff for the army’s recruitment and training division, was the inspecting officer for the parade.

He also presented prizes and course certificates to all successful students. The presentation of RAPTC badges signified the new instructors’ transfer into the corps.

Among the students were two reservists, Sergeant Yexley and Sergeant Henshaw, who had accepted the challenge alongside their fellow regular personnel in joining the RAPTCI ranks.

In the process, they became only the second and third army personnel to receive their Royal Army Physical Training Corps badge.

Last month, the Duchess of Cornwall was the inspecting officer at another parade in Aldershot held to mark the return of troops from the 4th Battalion The Rifles following a four-month tour of duty in Iraq.