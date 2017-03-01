Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears about flooding and noise have been expressed over plans to build on a well-used Church Crookham car park.

A pre-application enquiry has been submitted to Hart District Council about building 10 one-bedroom homes with private terraces on land behind Ridgeway Parade in Award Road.

A covering letter submitted with the pre-application states the scheme offers ‘a sympathetic design which compliments the character of the area’.

It adds the residential accommodation is proposed over three storeys, consistent with that found at The Verne, while the scale purposely steps down adjacent to the properties fronting onto Ferndale Road to the west.

A total of 15 allocated on-site parking spaces are proposed on the lower ground level of the development, which is part sunk into the ground so to reduce its overall scale, while the remaining parking spaces and access to the garages in the south-eastern corner of the site will be available to other users.

The development will be accessed through a single turning off Award Road, which is currently being used as an exit from the existing car park.

The covering letter points out the site is close to amenities, with the nearest bus stop around a two minute walk and two junior and one secondary school, a GP surgery and a supermarket within 800 metres.

Hart’s internal highways department has expressed concerns about the scheme.

“Following a site visit, it has been noticed that the existing car park where the building is proposed is very well used,” it states.

“The applicant would need to clearly clarify the current use of the existing parking bays, by who, historic planning applications that could condition the retention of those parking spaces, etc.

"Compensation for parking loss may be required. Please note that this point will be highly important when assessing this application."

Hart’s environmental health department said that while it would raise no objections in principle to the proposed development, it was concerned that people living in the new homes could be affected by noise from the adjoining commercial properties.

'High risk of surface water flooding'

The council’s drainage department said the site has a high risk of surface water flooding and stated Award Road was badly affected by surface water and foul sewer flooding on August 26 2015.

“It is therefore very important that development at this site is undertaken with care to avoid internal flooding and to avoid increasing off site flood risk,” it added.