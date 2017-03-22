Yateley School's production of The Sound of Music

Plans for new flats in the heart of Aldershot are set to get the green light from planning chiefs despite a lack of affordable housing.

To be built above Boots and the Wellington Centre multi-storey car park in Victoria Road, the scheme will include 43 new properties - 15 one-bedroom, 25 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom flats with a parking space for each.

But in contrast to council policy requiring a minimum of 35% affordable housing per development, applicant London and Cambridge Properties has included none, saying to do so would be 'unviable.'

The company submitted its application to Rushmoor Borough Council in December following more than a year of discussions.

An Economic Viability Report says the estimated development cost is around £8.6 million with an income of about £9.5 million – not enough to meet ‘an appropriate benchmark level of developer return.’

Back in December, Wellington ward councillor Alex Crawford warned that if the scheme goes ahead minus affordable housing, the properties could in theory be bought by those outside the borough, providing no benefit to Rushmoor residents.

Another objector said: "Everything is wrong with this visually and will only provide a landmark mistake to ruin Aldershot’s centre for future generations.

"Not to mention the lack of affordable homes and what surely will become poorly respected accommodation over 10 to 20 years. A future Elephant and Castle ugly estate reborn. Please do not let this go ahead.”

The director of London and Cambridge Properties, Ed Mileham, said the town centre is in need of "urgent regeneration" and investment.

He said: "L&C Investments, the Wellington Centre landlords, are committed to a long term regeneration programme to improve the town."

But due to high construction costs, social housing ‘cannot be justified on viability grounds, he added.

“The new apartments are likely to be of interest to incoming professional commuters, as well as the diverse local community."

Rushmoor Borough Council's planning officers are recommending that the scheme is approved. The development management committee is due to make a decision on Wednesday March 29.

To see the plans in full, go to www.rushmoor.gov.uk and search 16/00905/FULPP in the planning applications section.