An Aldershot widower has spoken out on the troubles he has faced getting his wife’s tablet re-engraved at the town’s military cemetery.

Although veteran Don MacNaughton, of Field Way, has managed to resolve the issue, he told Get Hampshire that others need to be aware that managers of the cemetery allegedly want to ‘cleanse’ it of civilian style headstones.

When the 78-year-old first tried to get his wife Dorothy’s tablet taken out of the cemetery to be re-engraved last summer, he was told it would not be allowed to return as it does not meet current regulations.

He said that this would also have been the case should he have died and his children tried to add his name to the joint stone.

“The Garrison management have no common sense,” the former Parachute Regiment soldier of 22 years said. “I was flummoxed. I could not understand it.

“On speaking to a member of the cemetery authority, I was informed the reason for this was that around 25 years earlier a previous cemetery authority began to relax or misinterpret the rules for the military cemetery, which was that only military designed headstones and tablets could be allowed in the Aldershot Military Cemetery – the result being that over the years, civilian headstones and tablets of all shapes and sizes began outnumbering the military ones.

(Photo: Surrey Advertiser)

"This caused the authorities four or five years ago to re-enforce the original rules and ban all further entry of civilian headstones or tablets into the cemetery.

“I then asked, why am I, on removing my wife’s tablet not able to return it? The answer I was given was ‘in order to eliminate civilian type stones from the cemetery.’

“This seemed severe as this would only affect several dozen of us. On my death, it would involve my children removing the tablet to have my inscription entered beside my wife’s.

"A harsh reaction to the problem, as no more civilian stones are entering the cemetery and in 20 or 30 years with our passing, all the fuss would die with us.”

After around seven months of wrangling with the cemetery superintendent and Ministry of Defence, it has been agreed that when Mr MacNaughton’s time does come, he’ll be able to have the tablet engraved with his details.

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

But when he questioned the MoD whether this rule would now be applied to others, he was told cases will be dealt with on a ‘case by case basis’ and his was ‘one-off – exceptional circumstances.’

He added: “That leaves me in an ‘I’m all right Jack’ situation.

“The reason I am doing this [speaking to Get Hampshire ] is not for myself, but because there could be people who are in my position but they don’t know it.

“They won’t know it until the person dies. Then, when faced with a bereavement, they will be told they cannot commemorate the person on their existing joint tablet.”

He added that cemetery managers had suggested sending an engraver to carry out the work on site, but they could not name any companies capable of doing so.

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

Mr MacNaughton met his wife, Dorothy, a telephone operator, in the early 60s while rock climbing in Cyprus – where they were both posted with the Army.

They married in 1962 and went on to have four children after Mr MacNaughton ‘claimed’ her from the Army.

She had been offered a corporal rank to stay, but declined the offer.

Sadly, Mrs MacNaughton died from cancer in 1999, aged 63, and her ashes were placed at the Aldershot Military Cemetery.

Get Hampshire contacted the cemetery superintendent, but was directed to the Army Press Office, which has not responded to requests for comment.