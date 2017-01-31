Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winchfield residents will go the polls on Thursday (February 2) to vote on their Neighbourhood Plan.

The referendum is the culmination of a big community effort that started in August 2014.

Councillor Andrew Renshaw, chairman of Winchfield Parish Council, said: “Our Neighbourhood Development Plan is the result of a lot of work over more than two years by a lot of people.

“It has been written and researched by volunteers after consultation with residents.

“The plan supports small-scale development in keeping with the size and character of Winchfield village. It identifies no sites. It is about policies that will ensure that any development that does happen is in keeping with the rural nature of the parish.

“The referendum is the community’s chance to have a say in shaping the future of the village.

“We are hoping for a big turnout of people who will vote ‘Yes’ to the plan to help Winchfield fight inappropriate development.”

Cllr Renshaw said the plan had been endorsed by Andrew Ashcroft, the independent inspector who was appointed by Hart District Council to examine it.

'Safeguarding local character'

Mr Ashcroft said in his report: “The plan has been significantly underpinned by community support and engagement. It is clear that all sections of the community have been actively engaged in its preparation.

“The plan proposes a series of policies and seeks to bring forward positive and sustainable development in the plan area.

“There is a very clear focus on safeguarding local character and promoting distinctive housing development.”

As part of his examination of the plan, Mr Ashcroft visited Winchfield and said: “I drove initially to the car parking area adjacent to the iconic St Mary’s church. I could see why it features so heavily in both the plan itself and other documents and publications about the village. It is a stunning piece of Norman architecture.”

'Thorough and distinctive'

He went on to state: “I am satisfied that the content and the form of the plan is fit for purpose. It is thorough and distinctive to the plan area.

“The wider community and the parish council have spent considerable time and energy in identifying the issues and objectives that they wish to be included in their Plan. This gets to the heart of the localism agenda.”

The question residents will be asked to vote on is: “Do you want Hart District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Winchfield Parish to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

Polling takes place at Winchfield Village Hall from 7am to 10pm.

The Winchfield referendum follows a similar one in Rotherwick late last year when residents voted overwhelmingly in support of its Neighbourhood Plan.

The referendum was voted on by 55.2% of residents, with 231 out of 249 voting in favour of the plan - the first in Hart district to reach referendum.