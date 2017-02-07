Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winchfield residents have voted overwhelmingly in support of the village’s Neighbourhood Plan.

Out of 305 people who voted in the referendum on Thursday (February 2), 294 were in favour of the plan and just 11 were against. The turnout was 61.2%.

“The village has spoken with one voice,” said councillor Andrew Renshaw, chairman of Winchfield Parish Council.

“This was a fantastic result and a great endorsement of the plan by the majority of the community.

“The turnout exceeded our expectations. After Rotherwick attracted a 55% turnout in their referendum in November we had a target to aim for, and I am delighted that we beat it.”

Cllr Renshaw pointed out that nationally, the average turnout for referendums is around 35%.

“Our turnout of 61% demonstrates the strength of feeling in the parish,” he added.

“Residents support the idea of sensitive small-scale development in keeping with the rural character of our village. That is what the plan sets out to deliver.”

Cllr Renshaw paid tribute to all those who helped shape the plan.

“Firstly, residents turned out for a number of village engagement sessions and gave us their views,” he added.

“Then a team gathered evidence, which is contained in a 46-page document, and wrote the policies for the plan itself, which covers 65 pages.

“The whole process is very complicated and we are so grateful for the dedication of the team, who saw their efforts rewarded in the referendum response.”

The plan will now be officially ‘made’ by Hart District Council in March and will form part of its official planning policy for the parish.

Winchfield is the second parish in Hart after Rotherwick to complete its Neighbourhood Plan journey.

A referendum on Odiham ’s plan is due to be held on May 4.