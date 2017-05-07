Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The New Zealand owner of a painting by a celebrated Farnborough artist is keen to reunite the work with its birthplace.

Ross Parker recently bought the 30cm by 40cm painting by Alix Jennings of The Raeburn Studio in Farnborough, which he believes portrays Sir Winston Churchill with a race horse.

Mr Parker, who picked up the artwork at an estate auction, said he presumed it was originally bought by a Mrs C W Howell, whose name is on the back of the piece.

However, his attempts to research the story behind the painting have drawn a blank.

“I would like the painting to come back to the Hampshire area as it’s quite interesting, being a work by a local artist of a notable historical figure doing something other than posing,” he said.

“I think it should be rare enough that Farnborough would like to have it back, but I am unsure who or where. Perhaps a local museum or library might be interested.

(Photo: Ross Parker)

“I would gladly gift it if someone arranges shipping.”

Alix Jennings, who died in 1980 aged 96, is known for painting flowers and portraits. Several of her works are included in the National Collection.

She lived in Farnborough and had her own studio there for many years. She exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1927.

For more details about the Churchill painting or to express an interest in taking ownership of it, contact Ross Parker via email at bdpsdad@gmail.com.