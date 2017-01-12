Firefighters had to cut a woman from her vehicle after a crash between a truck and two cars in Aldershot on Thursday (January 12) morning.
It happened at around 7.20am in Queen's Avenue at the junction with Princes Avenue, involving a DAF truck, BMW and Citroen.
Rushmoor fire station sent two appliances and a woman in her early 50s, who was trapped, had to be cut from her car.
A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: "We were called at 7.27am to a collision in Queen's Avenue at the junction with Princes Ave involving three vehicles, a DAF truck, a BMW and a Citroen.
"A female driver of one of the cars suffered a slight injury."