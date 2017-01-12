Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters had to cut a woman from her vehicle after a crash between a truck and two cars in Aldershot on Thursday (January 12) morning.

It happened at around 7.20am in Queen's Avenue at the junction with Princes Avenue, involving a DAF truck, BMW and Citroen.

Rushmoor fire station sent two appliances and a woman in her early 50s, who was trapped, had to be cut from her car.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: "We were called at 7.27am to a collision in Queen's Avenue at the junction with Princes Ave involving three vehicles, a DAF truck, a BMW and a Citroen.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

"A female driver of one of the cars suffered a slight injury."