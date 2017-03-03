Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has died following a serious crash in Odiham.

Hampshire Police said the 31-year-old from Hook was injured after the Citroen C2 she was a passenger in left the A287 at 12.45am on Saturday (February 25).

The force said the woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment but died in the early hours of Thursday morning (March 2).

Two other men were in the car. A 22-year-old man suffered minor injuries and a 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Sgt Mark Furse, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “We would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or the blue Citroen prior to the collision.

“The car was being driven east along the A287 and we believe it had come from the London Road area of Hook, so if you think you may have seen it, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44170072555, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 22-year-old man from Camberley has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drink. He has been released on police bail until May 5.