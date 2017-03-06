Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in Aldershot on Monday morning (March 6).

A Hampshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to Gordon Road in Aldershot just after 10am, following reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

An 85-year-old woman from Aldershot was treated at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to Frimley Park Hospital .

She was then transferred to St George's Hospital in Tooting, London, where she remains in what the spokesman described as a "life-threatening condition".

The driver of the car, a 66-year-old woman, was treated for shock at the scene.

The police spokesman said that an investigation was under way but so far no arrests had been made.

Two other vehicles parked in Gordon Street at the time of the collision were damaged during the incident.

Part of Gordon Road is currently closed off by police to allow the investigation to proceed.