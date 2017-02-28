Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been jailed for 12 weeks for racially abusing reception staff at a dental surgery.

Denise Patrica Roberts, of Greenbank Way in Camberley , breached an ASBO when she used 'foul and abusive' language towards reception staff.

The 56-year-old had been found guilty of three counts of a racially aggravated public order offence and two counts of breaching an anti-social behaviour order following a trial on February 3.

Basingstoke Magistrates' Court heard that Roberts racially abused three members of staff at the Aldershot Dental Practice, in Victoria Road, Aldershot , on June 21 last year.

Police were called and attended the surgery.

Roberts' use of foul and abusive language was prohibited by an anti-social behaviour order, made under section 1 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998, on November 13 2014 by Guildford Magistrates' Court.

On Friday (February 24), at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, she was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Speaking after the hearing, Inspector Olga Venner, of Hampshire Police, said: “This conviction shows that we take reports of racial abuse seriously.

“Such behaviour can cause real harm and distress to the victims and negatively impact communities, and we will not tolerate it.

“We hope that Roberts’ prosecution and conviction will give confidence to victims to come forward and report similar abuse.”

Anyone wanting to report racial abuse to the police can do so by calling 101. In an emergency, call 999.