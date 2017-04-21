Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who was punched in the face several times has been taken to Frimley Park Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident took place between 11.10pm and 11.20pm on Thursday (April 20) when a man assaulted the victim in an alleyway near Rosemary Lane.

The man ran off after the assault and the 26-year-old female victim was taken to hospital.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

Hampshire Police is particularly looking to speak to a car driver who was in Rosemary Lane around the time of the incident who may have seen what happened.

A cordon is in place at the alleyway while investigations are carried out.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44170147790.

Keep up to date with the latest news from around the county via the free Get Surrey app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.