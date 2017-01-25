Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services were called to Aldershot train station after receiving a call from someone concerned about the safety of a young woman there.

Police visited the station early on Wednesday (January 25) after the call.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said the woman was found unharmed but was still taken to Frimley Park Hospital . He would not comment on the circumstances which led to the call-out.

The police spokesman said: “We received a report of a concern for welfare at 5.20am. Officers attended Aldershot railway station and spoke to a young woman.

"She was uninjured and no offences were identified. She was taken to Frimley Park Hospital by ambulance.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service added: “I can confirm an ambulance crew attended the scene following concerns for the welfare of a young woman at the station. She was assessed and taken to Frimley Park Hospital.”